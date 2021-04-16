India has administered 117 million Covid doses till now

India had administered over 117 million coronavirus vaccine doses across the country by Thursday evening even as the national Capital tightened curbs in its attempt to curb the surge in infections. In a boost to India’s vaccination drive, the national drug controller also assured that it will take just three days to process applications of foreign-made vaccines once they’ve been approved for emergency use in the country.

In all, 117,096,037 vaccine doses have been given in the country till now. This includes 9,082,153 healthcare workers who have had their first dose and 5,633,982 who have got their second dose as well. As many as 10,290,850 frontline workers have had their first dose while 5,151,557 have got their second dose too.

Also Read | India records 217,353 fresh Covid-19 cases in highest-ever daily spike

In the 45-59-year age group, 38,676,098 people have got their first dose and another 984,785 have had their second dose as well. In the 60+ category, 44,190,147 people have been administered their first dose while 3,086,465 have had their second dose as well.

As many as 2,602,375 vaccine doses were given on Thursday till 8pm, as per the provisional report. Of this, 2,059,873 beneficiaries were vaccinated with the first dose and 542,502 beneficiaries received their second dose as well.

India reported over 200,000 cases on Thursday, the highest single-day spike in the country so far since the pandemic broke out. As many as 200,739 cases were reported on the day, according to Union health ministry data. The country had first clocked over 100,000 Covid-19 cases in a single day on April 5, merely 10 days ago.