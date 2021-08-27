Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / India has administered at least 610 million Covid vaccine doses till now
india news

India has administered at least 610 million Covid vaccine doses till now

By 7pm on Thursday, 611,043,573 vaccine doses were given across the states and UTs. As many as 6,787,305 doses were administered on the day. Of this, 4,688,114 got their first dose while 2,099,191 got their second dose.
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON AUG 27, 2021 10:02 AM IST
A beneficiary reacts while receiving a dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Guwahati on Thursday, August 26. (ANI)

India had administered at least 610 million Covid vaccine doses by Thursday, August 26. Zydus Cadilla’s vaccine against Covid, the first approved for children as young as 12 in the country, will likely be available by the first week of October, a senior health ministry official said on Thursday

Meanwhile, by 7pm on Thursday, 611,043,573 vaccine doses were given across the states and UTs. As many as 6,787,305 doses were administered on the day. Of this, 4,688,114 got their first dose while 2,099,191 got their second dose.

Also Read | Meghalaya to relax Covid-19 protocols for tourism sector, schools from Sep 1

In the 18-45 age group, 3,459,041 were given the first dose while 1,027,572 doses were given as the second dose on the day. Cumulatively, 231,895,731 people have been given the first do while 23,374,357 have got their second shot as well.

RELATED STORIES

Among the healthcare workers, 10,356,040 have been given the first dose while 8,292,060 have got their second dose as well. Among the frontline workers, 18,314,022 have got their first dose and 12,854,105 have got their second dose too.

India reported on Friday 44,658 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, a government statement said.With this, the country’s total tally reached 32,603,18. The death toll stood at 436,861.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Five killed, 1 injured as suspected militants attack trucks in Assam district

News updates from HT: C'garh CM to visit Delhi amid buzz over change of guard

EC conducts voters’ education, electoral participation workshop

Maharashtra continues to register over 5,000 new Covid cases for 2nd day in row
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
India Covid-19 Cases
Mother Teresa birth anniversary
Pooja Bedi
Uddhav Thackeray
Kangana Ranaut
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP