India has administered at least 650 million Covid vaccine doses till now

India had administered at least 650 million Covid vaccine doses by Tuesday, August 31. The country achieved another milestone by administering over 12 million doses on the day, prompting a congratulatory note from Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Mandaviya took to Twitter to share that 500 million people have been given their first doses till now.

Meanwhile, by 7pm on Tuesday, 651,214,767 vaccine doses were given across the states and UTs. As many as 10,442,184 doses were administered by that time. Of this, 7,688,889 got their first dose while 2,753,295 got their second dose.

In the 18-45 age group, 5,643,704 were given the first dose while 1,278,568 doses were given as the second dose on the day. Cumulatively, 253,289,059 people have been given the first dose while 27,224,648 have got their second shot as well.

Among the healthcare workers, 10,358,383 have been given the first dose while 8,389,866 have got their second dose as well. Among the frontline workers, 18,323,410 have got their first dose and 13,225,370 have got their second dose too.





On Wednesday, schools in Delhi reopened for students of 9 to 12 standards, almost one and a half years after educational institutions were shut down due to a spike in the infections.

The schools were ordered shut in the national capital in March 2020 after a spike in Covid cases.