India has administered at least 760 million Covid vaccine doses till now

India had administered at least 760 million Covid vaccine doses by Wednesday, September 15. India’s drugs regulator has granted permission to Dr Reddy’s Laboratories to conduct phase 3 clinical trials for Sputnik Light, the single dose and first component of the Russian made Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19.

Meanwhile, by 7pm on Wednesday, 764,936,158 vaccine doses were given across the states and UTs. As many as 5,710,380 doses were administered on the day.

In the 18-45 age group, 308,770,934 people have been given the first dose while 48,722,784 have got their second shot as well.

Also Read | ‘Feels great to be back’: Covid patient returns home after 130 days in hospital

Among the healthcare workers, 10,365,571 have been given the first dose while 8,639,913 have got their second dose as well. Among the frontline workers, 18,340,244 have got their first dose and 14,199,628 have got their second dose too.

Amid the fear of a third Covid wave in the backdrop of the ongoing Ganesh festival, Mumbai reported 515 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths on Wednesday. The city’s case tally now stands at 736,282, while the death toll is 16,037.

The country reported 30,570 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours on Thursday, as per the Union health ministry data. This pushed the nationwide tally to 33,347,325, while the death toll climbed to 443,928 with 431 new fatalities during the same period.