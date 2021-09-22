India has administered at least 820 million Covid vaccine doses till now

India had administered at least 820 million Covid vaccine doses by Tuesday, September 21. Official data showed that at least 210,000 people were vaccinated against in Delhi on Monday, and over 111,000 of them got the first dose.

The capital city has given at least 164 million doses since the inoculation exercise started on January 16, the government data showed.

Meanwhile, by 7pm on Tuesday, 825,780,128 vaccine doses were given across the states and UTs. As many as 6,826,132 doses were administered on the day.

In the 18-45 age group, 334,393,211 people have been given the first dose while 64,603,335 have got their second shot as well.

Among the healthcare workers, 10,369,776 have been given the first dose while 8,765,283 have got their second dose as well. Among the frontline workers, 18,346,593 have got their first dose and 14,612,935 have got their second dose too.

India has warned of “reciprocal measures” if the UK does not address its concerns over the new travel rules relating to Covid-19 vaccine certification with foreign secretary Harsh Shringla describing these norms as “discriminatory”.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar also took up the issue of Covishield-vaccinated travellers being required to quarantine in the UK with newly-appointed British foreign secretary Elizabeth Truss at a meeting in New York.

According to the new rules announced by the UK, Indian travellers who have received both doses of Covishield will be considered unvaccinated and will have to undergo self-isolation for 10 days.