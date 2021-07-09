Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / India has administered nearly 370 million Covid vaccine doses till now
india news

India has administered nearly 370 million Covid vaccine doses till now

By 7pm on Thursday, 368,576,352 vaccine doses were given across the states and UTs. As many as 3,608,940 doses were administered on the day
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 09, 2021 11:40 AM IST
Vaccination drive at KC General Hospital in Bengaluru on Thursday, July 8. (ANI)

India had administered about 370 million Covid vaccine doses by Thursday, July 8, even as PM Narendra Modi warned his new council of ministers that complacence could derail the country’s Covid fight.

Meanwhile, by 7pm on Thursday, 368,576,352 vaccine doses were given across the states and UTs. As many as 3,608,940 doses were administered on the day.

In the 18-45 age group, 1,793,389 were given the first dose while 171,647 doses were given as the second dose on the day. Cumulatively, 108,214,937 persons across the country have received their first dose and 3,370,920 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Eight states: Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra have administered more than 5 million first doses of Covid-19 vaccine in the 18-45 age group. Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 1 million beneficiaries of the age group with the first dose.

India logged 43,393 new infections in the past 24 hrs, taking the total tally of cases to 30,752,950, while the active cases have declined to 458,727, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll climbed to 405,939 with 911 fresh fatalities.

