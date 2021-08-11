Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India has administered nearly 520 million Covid vaccine doses till now

By 7pm on Tuesday, 518,517,148 vaccine doses were given across the states and UTs. As many as 3,776,765 doses were administered on the day
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON AUG 11, 2021 10:20 AM IST
Beneficiaries wait in a queue for their Covid-19 vaccine dose in Birbhum district of West Bengal on Tuesday, August 10. (PTI)

India had administered almost 520 million Covid vaccine doses by Tuesday, August 10. The country’s expert group on vaccinations, Negvac, has discussed the need for booster shots for Covid though more scientific evidence is being studied for any decision, a top official said.

Meanwhile, by 7pm on Tuesday, 518,517,148 vaccine doses were given across the states and UTs. As many as 3,776,765 doses were administered on the day. Of this, 2,760,199 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 1,016,566 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine. In the 18-45 age group, 2,047,733 were given the first dose while 405,719 doses were given as the second dose on the day. Cumulatively, 182,095,467 persons in this age group across the country have received their first dose and 12,939,239 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 10 million vaccine doses in the 18-45 years age group. Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 1 million beneficiaries of the age group with the first dose.

A research, published in The Lancet’s E clinical Medicine journal, says that people who have recovered from Covid possibly suffer from significant cognitive deficit. The study was conducted on more than 81,000 people in the UK who took an intelligence test online.

