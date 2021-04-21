India has administered over 130mn vaccine doses till now

India had administered over 130 million coronavirus vaccine doses across the country by Tuesday evening. Covid continued to wreak havoc with close to 300,000 new cases recorded across the country in the past 24 hours.

In all, 130,027,370 vaccine doses have been given in the country till now. This includes 9,201,040 healthcare workers who have had their first dose and 5,816,538 who have got their second dose as well. As many as 1,1,559,218 frontline workers have had their first dose while 5,852,669 have got their second dose too.

In the 45-59-year age group, 43,485,752 people have got their first dose and another 1,490,460 have had their second dose as well. In the 60+ category, 47,331,326 people have been administered their first dose while 5,290,367 have had their second dose as well.

As many as 2,898,257 vaccine doses were given on Tuesday till 8pm, as per the provisional report. Of this, 1,918,155 beneficiaries were vaccinated with the first dose and 980,102 beneficiaries received their second dose as well.

On Tuesday, the Union health secretary held a meeting with states and UTs on issues relating to medicines used for treatment of Covid-19 patients in hospitals.

They also discussed the sudden shortage of remdesivir, the drug that has been approved as investigational therapy in moderate or severe cases.