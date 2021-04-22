Home / India News / India has administered over 132mn vaccine doses till now
In all, 132,240,352 vaccine doses have been given in the country till now, Wednesday. This includes 9,219,080 healthcare workers who have had their first dose and 5,851,361 who have got their second dose as well
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON APR 22, 2021 12:41 PM IST
People take Covid-19 vaccine at Community Centre, Sector 12 A , Panchkula, on Wednesday, April 21. (Sant Arora /Hindustan Times)

India had administered over 132 million coronavirus vaccine doses by Wednesday evening, the day the country surged past the US in most cases on a single day and also the highest seven-day case trajectory in any country during the pandemic.

In all, 132,240,352 vaccine doses have been given in the country till now, Wednesday. This includes 9,219,080 healthcare workers who have had their first dose and 5,851,361 who have got their second dose as well. As many as 11,628,882 frontline workers have had their first dose while 5,932,541 have got their second dose too.

In the 45-59-year age group, 44,389,584 people have got their first dose and another 1,628,837 have had their second dose as well. In the 60+ category, 47,844,204 people have been administered their first dose while 5,745,863 have had their second dose as well.

As many as 2,121,042 vaccine doses were given on Wednesday till 8pm, as per the provisional report. Of this, 1,435,858 beneficiaries were vaccinated with the first dose and 685,184 beneficiaries received their second dose as well.

India witnessed the world’s highest single-day spike with 314,835 new cases and 2,104 fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data released by the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Thursday morning.

