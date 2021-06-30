Home / India News / India has administered over 330 million Covid vaccines till now
Beneficiaries receive their dose of Covid-19 vaccine during a special vaccination camp in Mumbai earlier this month. (File photo)
india news

India has administered over 330 million Covid vaccines till now

By 7pm on Tuesday, 332,581,423 vaccine doses were given across the states and UTs. As many as 3,379,525 doses were administered on the day
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 02:18 PM IST

India had administered over 330million Covid vaccine doses by Tuesday, June 29. In a boost to the vaccination drive, US pharma major Modern’s mRNA technology-based vaccine has been approved for import.

Meanwhile, by 7pm on Tuesday, 332,581,423 vaccine doses were given across the states and UTs. As many as 3,379,525 doses were administered on the day.

In the 18-45 age group, 1,942,308 were given the first dose while 78,039 doses were given as the second dose. Cumulatively, 89,901,981 persons across the country have received their first dose and 2,081,948 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have each administered the first dose to more than a million beneficiaries of the age group 18-45 years. Also, eight states: UP, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra have administered more than 5 million first doses.

India reported 45,951 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s cumulative tally to 30,362,848, the Union ministry of health and family welfare’s dashboard, updated at 8am on Wednesday, showed. In the same period, 817 people succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 398,454 or 1.31 % of the total infections.

