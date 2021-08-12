India has administered over 520 million Covid doses till now

India had administered at least 520 million Covid vaccine doses by Wednesday, August 11. Delhi didn’t record even one Covid fatality on the day, the seventh time since the fourth wave of the pandemic hit the national Capital. It did report 37 fresh cases while 24 patients recovered during the same 24-hr period.

Meanwhile, by 7pm on Wednesday, 523,253,450 vaccine doses were given across the states and UTs. As many as 4,002,634 doses were administered on the day. Of this, 2,907,836 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 1,094,798 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine.

In the 18-45 age group, 2,058,952 were given the first dose while 430,665 doses were given as the second dose on the day. Cumulatively, 184,543,154 persons in this age group across the country have received their first dose and 13,404,637 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 10 million vaccine doses in the 18-45 years age group. Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 1 million beneficiaries of the age group with the first dose.

Meanwhile, the country logged 41,195 new cases, taking the total tally to 32,077,706, while the active cases increased to 387,987, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.