Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / India has administered over 520 million Covid doses till now
india news

India has administered over 520 million Covid doses till now

By 7pm on Wednesday, 523,253,450 vaccine doses were given across the states and UTs. As many as 4,002,634 doses were administered on the day. Of this, 2,907,836 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 1,094,798 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON AUG 12, 2021 02:09 PM IST
Residents get inoculated with a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary vaccination centre in Mumbai on August 10. (AFP)

India had administered at least 520 million Covid vaccine doses by Wednesday, August 11. Delhi didn’t record even one Covid fatality on the day, the seventh time since the fourth wave of the pandemic hit the national Capital. It did report 37 fresh cases while 24 patients recovered during the same 24-hr period.

Meanwhile, by 7pm on Wednesday, 523,253,450 vaccine doses were given across the states and UTs. As many as 4,002,634 doses were administered on the day. Of this, 2,907,836 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 1,094,798 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine.

Also Read | Covid-19 may become a mostly childhood disease in few years: Study

In the 18-45 age group, 2,058,952 were given the first dose while 430,665 doses were given as the second dose on the day. Cumulatively, 184,543,154 persons in this age group across the country have received their first dose and 13,404,637 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 10 million vaccine doses in the 18-45 years age group. Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 1 million beneficiaries of the age group with the first dose.

Meanwhile, the country logged 41,195 new cases, taking the total tally to 32,077,706, while the active cases increased to 387,987, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Two-year-old sprints in soccer pitch during game in US. Then this happens

Mama elephant uses her truck to nudge baby to walk, video makes people say aww

Meet Nikolas, the ‘opera singer’ doggo showing off his skills. Watch

Enjoy ‘intergalactic stargazing’ with this incredible post from Nasa. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Kinnaur landslide
International Youth Day
GISAT-1
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Vikram Sarabhai birth anniversary
August 2021 festivals
Shamita Shetty
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP