Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / India has discussed air bubble with Saudi Arabia: Government
india news

India has discussed air bubble with Saudi Arabia: Government

Saudi Arabia is home to about 2.6 million Indian nationals, one of the largest concentrations of expatriates in West Asia. About nine million Indians live in the Gulf states, a majority of them workers and professionals.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 04, 2021 10:05 PM IST
The air bubble if finalised would enable people from India and Saudi Arabia to undertake travel between both countries during the Covid-19 pandemic. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

India has discussed finalisation of an air bubble arrangement with Saudi Arabia to allow travel between the two countries amid the Covid-19 pandemic, minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan informed Parliament on Wednesday.

India currently has air bubble arrangements with 28 countries around the world, ranging from Afghanistan to Uzbekistan. In West Asia, such arrangements have been finalised with Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Saudi Arabia is home to about 2.6 million Indian nationals, one of the largest concentrations of expatriates in West Asia. About nine million Indians live in the Gulf states, a majority of them workers and professionals.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Muraleedharan said: “Government has discussed finalisation of a draft air bubble arrangement with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which would enable people from both countries to undertake travel between India and Saudi Arabia during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Since Saudi Arabia suspended the entry of incoming passengers from India due to the pandemic, negotiations on the air bubble arrangement are “currently on hold”, he said.

“The issue continues to be taken up by the government with Saudi Arabia,” Muraleedharan added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Cat interrupts baseball game at Yankee stadium. Watch hilarious clip

Bear opens car door in California, takes a look inside. Watch

Car slides and sinks into a lake on live television. Watch

Witty to sarcastic: Twitter’s ‘Imagine studying’ trend posts make people chuckle
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP