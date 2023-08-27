‘India has made G20 more…’: PM Modi on Mann ki Baat. Top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised India's performance at the World University Games held in China's Chengdu and talked to athletes who managed to secure their position at the podium in his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat. Modi also noted the increased interest of the country's youth in sports as he mentioned games like kho-kho, kabaddi, among others which have originated in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI)

Ahead of the G20 leaders summit in New Delhi next month, Modi said India's presidency has been a “people's presidency” and it has made the grouping a more inclusive forum.

PM Modi's top quotes from his 104th episode of Mann Ki Baat:

1. “Along with our scientists, other sectors have also played an important role in the success of Chandrayaan-3. Many countrymen have contributed to ensuring all the parts and meeting technical requirements. When everyone's efforts converged, success was also achieved. This is the biggest success of Chandrayaan-3. I wish that in the future too our space sector will achieve innumerable successes like this with collective efforts.”

2. “India is fully prepared for the G-20 Leaders Summit to be held next month. Heads of 40 countries and many Global Organisations are coming to the capital Delhi to participate in this event. This will be the biggest participation ever in the history of the G-20 Summit. During her presidency, India has made G-20 a more inclusive forum.”

3. “India displayed her best-ever performance in these games this time. Our players won 26 medals in all, out of which 11 were Gold Medals. You will be pleased to know that even if we add all the medals won in all the World University Games that have been held since 1959, this number reaches only 18. In all these decades just 18 whereas this time our players won 26 medals.”

4. “The efforts of all the countrymen turned the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan' into a 'Har Man Tiranga Abhiyan'. Many records were also made during this campaign. The countrymen purchased Tricolours in crores. Around 1.5 crore Tricolours were sold through 1.5 lakh post offices. Through that, our workers, weavers, and especially women have also earned hundreds of crores of rupees. This time the countrymen have created a new record in posting Selfie with the tricolor. Last year till August 15, about 5 crore countrymen had posted Selfie with the tricolor. This year this number has also crossed 10 crores.”

5. “In the month of September, there will be a campaign to collect soil from every house in every village of the country. The holy soil of the country will be deposited in thousands of Amrit Kalash urns. At the end of October, thousands will reach the country's capital Delhi with the Amrit Kalash Yatra. Amrit Vatika will be built in Delhi from this soil only. I am sure, the efforts of every countryman will make this campaign successful.”