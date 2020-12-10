‘India is important part of the Walmart story’: CEO Doug McMillon at HTLS 2020

india

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 19:31 IST

On a day when Walmart Inc. announced a mega deal with India starting 2027, CEO and president Doug McMillon shared Walmart’s vision for business in India and much more. “India has a potential to become really special and we think it’s on its way to doing that,” McMillon said on Thursday while in conversation with HT’s editor-in-chief R. Sukumar.

McMillon said that India has “a remarkably competitive environment“. The Walmart CEO said that although the company’s business is still in the early stages in India, he is confident of “growing together”.

“We are committed to supporting the economic growth of India and this includes providing a resource to local partners and taking ‘Made in India’ products global,” McMillon stated.

Also read: Walmart CEO on journey from ‘chaos’ to ‘gaining clarity’ amid pandemic

“We believe India is entering into a new era and there is a lot of potential for the growth of exports from India,” McMillon added.

#HTLS2020 | "All the work we have done in India is important to us because we believe in your country’s people and potential for a long time now," says Walmart CEO Doug McMillon



Watch LIVE - https://t.co/Gp3xZcTqsF#DefiningANewEra pic.twitter.com/PVM2v3H8Zq — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) December 10, 2020

McMillon described India as an important part of the Walmart story.

“All the work we have done here is important to us because we believe in your country’s people and potential for a long time now,” he added.

On Thursday, Walmart announced that it will triple its exports of goods from India to $10 billion annually by 2027. The move is likely to give a boost to PM Modi’s ‘Make in India’ pitch as well as to the MSME sector, among others.