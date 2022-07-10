India heading towards gaining 100% consensus on issues: Amit Shah

New Delhi India is moving towards achieving 100% results on issues that require building a national consensus, home minister Amit Shah said on Saturday at the 30th northern zonal council meeting in Jaipur.

“All stakeholders should come together to establish a strong cooperative mechanism for development, for which purpose the regional councils were created,” he was cited as saying in a statement issued by the home ministry.

“He said that although the role of the (zonal) council is advisory, he is happy that in his three years of experience, more than 75% of the issues in the (zonal) council have been resolved by consensus... we are moving towards achieving 100% results on issues requiring building of national consensus,” the statement added.

“These include forensic science lab and forensic science university, amendment in CrPC (criminal procedure code) and IPC (Indian Penal Code), banking service in every village of the country within a radius of five kilometres, mobile network in 100% villages, providing rural population all the facilities of state and Central government through a common service centre, all the beneficiary schemes of the state and central government to reach directly into the account of the beneficiaries through 100% DBT and many issues related to national security,” the MHA said.

The zonal councils were created with a view to solving interstate problems and fostering balanced socioeconomic development of the respective zones.

Saturday’s meeting was attended by the chief ministers of Haryana, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh, the lieutenant governors of Delhi and Ladakh, the administrator of Chandigarh, the Union home secretary, and officials of the InterState Council Secretariat and central ministries.

A total of 47 issues were discussed in the meeting. Of these, four were identified as important topics at the national level. These include improving banking services in rural areas, monitoring cases of rape and sexual offences against women and children, setting up fast-track courts for such cases, and implementing direct benefit transfer.

“Of the 47 issues that were discussed, 35 issues have been resolved,” the statement said. “It shows the resolve and commitment of the Modi government towards the all-round development of the nation in the spirit of cooperative federalism.”

It was also decided during the meeting that a committee under the chairmanship of the home secretary with all concerned departments and state governments will be formed to prepare a strategy to deal with the growing menace of cybercrime.

The states and union territories should conduct awareness campaigns on cyber vigilance given the profound impact of cybercrimes on national security, public order and economic activity, the ministry cited the home minister as saying.