India hires Mercury Public Affairs to lobby Trump administration amid tensions

New Delhi: India has hired lobbying firm Mercury Public Affairs LLC to engage with the President Donald Trump-led administration, amid rising tensions with the United States (US). India has hired lobbying firm Mercury Public Affairs LLC to engage with the President Donald Trump-led administration. (linkedin/ mercuryllc)

According to a public filing with the US Department of Justice, India will pay Mercury $75,000 a month for its services related to “public relations, communications, and government relations advice and services, including outreach to US media and government officials”.

The firm, which once employed current White House chief of Staff Susie Wiles, has reportedly assigned partners David Vitter, a former Republican Senator from the state of Louisiana, and Bryan Lanza, a former Trump campaign communications director, to represent India.

According to information provided by Mercury Global Affairs LLC, the firm has 14 offices across the US with 550 clients globally. The firm also lists crisis management, grassroots coalition building, public affairs campaign management and political consulting among its services.

The new contract boosts India’s total spending on lobbying in Washington DC to $275,000 a month.

New Delhi has a $150,000 a month contract with SHW Partners LLC, helmed by former Trump adviser Jason Miller. India has also hired BGR Partners to lobby for it at a cost of $50,000 a month. By one estimate, BGR was the third largest lobbying firm in Washington DC by revenue and has represented South Korea, Serbia, Panama and Cyprus, among others.

The increased spending comes just days before a 25% tariff penalty on India is set to go into effect on August 27, in addition to the 25% reciprocal tariff imposed on Indian goods.

It also comes amid Pakistan making inroads into the Trump administration. HT reported on August 14 that Pakistan is outspending India 3 to 1 on payments to lobbying and strategic communications firms in the US, with Islamabad spending an estimated $600,000 a month on a battery of six firms. These firms help shape Pakistan’s ability to reach key constituencies in the White House, Congress the State Department, the Defence Department and Congress.

The numbers take on added significance in light of India’s worries about Pakistan’s growing influence during President Trump’s second term. Islamabad successfully arranged a meeting between its Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir and President Trump. It has also drawn Washington’s attention by pitching opportunities for US investment in Pakistan’s critical mineral and oil sectors. In recent months, Pakistan has also gained recognition from the Trump administration for its role as an important partner in the fight against terrorism.