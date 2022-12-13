India hits out at OIC chief over PoK visit, comment on J&K: ‘mouthpiece of Pak’

India on Tuesday strongly condemned Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) secretary general Hissein Brahim Taha's visit to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and his comments on Jammu and Kashmir during his visit to Pakistan. Responding to media queries on Taha's visit to PoK, the spokesperson for the external affairs ministry said in a statement that the OIC has “no locus standi in matters related to J&K”.

“Let me reiterate that OIC has no locus standi in matters related to J&K, which is an integral and inalienable part of India. Any attempt of interference and meddling in India’s internal affairs by OIC and its Secretary General is completely unacceptable,” Arindam Bagchi said.

Hitting out at the 57-member grouping of largely Muslim-majority nations, the ministry said OIC has “already lost its credibility by taking a blatantly communal, partisan and factually incorrect approach to issues.”

"Its Secretary General has unfortunately become a mouth-piece of Pakistan. We hope that he would refrain from becoming a partner in carrying out the nefarious agenda of Pakistan of promoting cross border terrorism into India, especially in J&K,” Bagchi added.

OIC chief said that the grouping has been working on a plan to find a channel of discussion between Pakistan and India on the Kashmir issue.

"I think the most important thing is to find the channel of discussion between stakeholders [India and Pakistan] and we are working on a plan of action in this regard in collaboration with the Pakistani government and other member countries," Taha told the media in Muzaffarabad on Sunday.

Earlier, the five-member delegation led by Taha drove to Chakothi sector, where it was briefed by a military commander on the situation at the Line of Control (LoC). The OIC delegation was on a visit from December 10-12 at the invitation of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

(With PTI inputs)

