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India's hottest place is in UP, not Rajasthan. Here’s why Banda is baking at 48 degrees C

On April 27 this year, Banda recorded 47.6 degrees C, the highest temperature in India when other places were experiencing relatively milder heat. 

Published on: May 20, 2026 04:54 pm IST
By Haider Naqvi, Rajeev Mullick
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The town of Banda in Uttar Pradesh takes on a deserted look after 10 am every day, with shops almost shut and roads empty, not because of a ritual but due to excruciating heat.

Court Road, the most crowded part of the Banda district with all government offices around, bears a deserted look.(Hindustan Times/ Haider Naqvi, Rajeev Mullick)

On April 27 this year, Banda recorded 47.6 degrees Celsius, the highest temperature anywhere in India that day and its highest since 1951, surpassing its previous peak of 47.4 degrees Celsius for the month, reached on April 30, 2022, and April 25, 2026. On Tuesday, Banda was again the hottest in India at 48.2°C, setting a new record.

The sustained readings have placed Banda among India’s most extreme heat locations — a distinction long associated with Rajasthan towns such as Churu and Jaisalmer.

But why exactly is the town in UP’s Bundelkhand region sizzling so much right now? Here is what researchers have to say.

Why is UP’s Banda heating up so much?

The Ken, which was once 10-20 feet deep in many stretches, is now barely 0.5–1.5 metres deep. And it dries completely during the summer, further trapping heat.

Groundwater collapse: With no river recharge and depleted aquifers, groundwater in rural Banda district has dropped to around 120 feet below the surface. Dry soil and rock absorb and radiate far more heat than moist land, providing another route for the heat to keep rising in the area.

Deforestation: Banda loses an estimated 13.72 per cent of forest cover each year. Dense forest cover has fallen 17.55 per cent as measured by a 2025 multi-university study. Trees provide shade, release moisture into the air, and slow wind — all of which lower temperatures. With fewer and fewer of them doing it each year, the temperature keeps on adding up

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rajeev Mullick

Rajeev Mullick is an Assistant Editor, he writes on education, telecom and heads city bureau at Lucknow. Love travelling.

banda uttar pradesh climate crisis
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / India's hottest place is in UP, not Rajasthan. Here’s why Banda is baking at 48 degrees C
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