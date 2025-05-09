Menu Explore
India intercepts over 600 drones at 30 locations targeted by Pakistan military

ByHT News Desk
May 09, 2025 05:03 PM IST

India’s air defence intercepted two waves of Pakistani missiles and drones in 48 hours, targeting military sites in Jammu, Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan.

India successfully intercepted at least 600 drones on the night of May 8 at more than 30 locations across several cities, as Pakistan launched simultaneous drone attacks, according to sources.

Blackouts were enforced in Punjab amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. (PTI )
Blackouts were enforced in Punjab amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. (PTI )

The successful interception by India’s air defence system over 48 hours thwarted two waves of Pakistani missiles and drones targeting military areas in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan.

Air raid sirens sounded across cities in Punjab and Rajasthan, which share long boundaries with Pakistan, and across Jammu and Kashmir too. A complete blackout of border towns and cities was also ordered.

(This is a developing story. Check for more updates)

News / India News / India intercepts over 600 drones at 30 locations targeted by Pakistan military
