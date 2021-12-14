India, Iran and Uzbekistan to develop transport corridor centred round Chabahar port

India, Iran and Uzbekistan on Tuesday discussed the further development of the transit and transportation corridor centred around the Iranian port of Chabahar during a trilateral meeting on the joint use of the port on the Gulf of Oman.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This was the second virtual meeting of the trilateral working group on the joint use of Chabahar port, and it was held exactly a year after the first meeting.

“The participants underlined the important role played by Chabahar Port during humanitarian crises as well as in enhancing regional connectivity,” the external affairs ministry said in a statement.

“They also took note of the increase in transit traffic between Central Asia and South Asia through the Shahid Behesti Terminal, Chabahar Port and discussed further development of transportation corridor,” the statement added, referring to the terminal at the port operated by the Indian company, India Ports Global Limited.

The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan had triggered speculation about the viability of Chabahar port, but external affairs minister S Jaishankar told Lok Sabha on Friday that the port had emerged as a commercial transit hub for the region and was a “more economical and stable route” for landlocked countries to reach India and the global market.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Uzbekistan’s deputy foreign minister Furkat Sidikov also told Hindustan Times in October that his country will push ahead with the joint plan with India and Iran to promote connectivity through Chabahar port as part of Tashkent’s efforts to improve and diversify access to sea routes for trade.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the Indian side agreed to send a high-level delegation to Chabahar next year at the invitation of the Iranian side.

The Indian side also made a presentation on the Chabahar port and highlighted that India Ports Global Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, India Ports Global Chabahar Free Zone, handled 160 vessels, 14,420 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) and 3.2 million tonnes of bulk and general cargo since it began operations on December 24, 2018.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Shahid Behesti terminal has handled shipments and trans-shipments from countries such as Russia, Brazil, Thailand, Germany, Ukraine, Oman, Romania, Bangladesh, Australia, Kuwait, Uzbekistan and the United Arab Emirates.

The meeting was jointly chaired by Sanjeev Ranjan, secretary in India’s ministry of ports, shipping and waterways, Ali Akbar Safaei, secretary, deputy minister and managing director of Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organisation, and Abdossamad Mumenof, secretary of Uzbekistan’s ministry of transportation. The three countries decided to hold the third meeting of the trilateral working group meeting in India.

Almost 80% of Uzbekistan’s exports and imports move through northern routes passing through Central Asian states and Russia and Uzbek officials believe it would be beneficial for the country to gain access to the Persian Gulf. The Uzbek officials also see countries in South Asia as a huge market with a population of about two billion.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India developed the Shahid Beheshti terminal of Chabahar as part of its efforts to access Afghanistan while bypassing the territory of Pakistan. The US granted the port a special waiver from sanctions imposed on Iran in view of its strategic importance in shipping supplies to Afghanistan.

New Delhi has committed total grant assistance of $85 million and a credit facility of $150 million for developing the Shahid Beheshti terminal.