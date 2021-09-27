'India is open': Twitterati take on Bharat Bandh with this trend

Farmers protesting against the three farm laws passed by Parliament in September last year organised Bharat Bandh (pan-India shutdown) on Monday. The farmer organisations, about 40 in number, have claimed that the bandh has received support from more than 500 farmer organizations, 15 trade unions and some political parties.

But on Twitter, #भारत_खुला_है (India is open) is trending under which people from different parts of the country are posting picture showing things are normal in their respective cities.

"My city is fully open. Surat do not support Bharat bandh," tweeted Shubham Pathak.

Surat do not support Bharat bandh.#भारत_खुला_है pic.twitter.com/8XCcK7lGy4 — mr.shubhu__7 (@Shubham__Pathak) September 27, 2021

"Samyukta Kisan Morcha plan has floped. Today our country is completly open so go where you wanna go, No buddy can stop you...." tweeted Amit Sen, a blogger.

#भारत_खुला_है pic.twitter.com/WA0NItY5Nw — Amit Sen (@Ams_Blogger) September 27, 2021

Another user Prince Raj posted a video, showing normal traffic flow in Uttar Pradesh's Noida.

India is not closed, everything is going on as normal.#भारत_खुला_है pic.twitter.com/WttTyCMMdu — prince raj (@PrinceK49558282) September 27, 2021

The shutdown has not evoked intended reponse in some parts of the country. In India's financial capital Mumbai, news agency PTI quoted a police officer as saying that there is no impact of the Bandh in the city. Similarly, in Arunachal Pradesh, all services, including public transport, banks and commercial establishments, are operating normally, the police said.

There have been no protests and life remained normal in the state capital, Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) Superintendent of Police (SP) Jimmy Chiram said.

In Delhi, the auto and taxi unions as well as several traders' bodies extended only "in-principle support" to Bharat Bandh and decided not to join the strike, saying their livelihood has already been hit hard due to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown.

The Bharat Bandh call has been given by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) to mark a year of President Ram Nath Kovind giving his assent to the three central laws. It is in effect from 6am to 4pm.

Farmers mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have been protesting on the borders of the national capital since November 2020.