Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / ‘India is unique because…’: Kamal Haasan amid language row
india news

‘India is unique because…’: Kamal Haasan amid language row

Speaking at an event, the actor-politician described India as a ‘beautiful country’ whose citizens are united despite speaking different languages.
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan. (ANI/File Photo)
Published on May 26, 2022 06:30 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

At a time when the nation is witnessing a language row of sorts, actor-politician Kamal Haasan on Thursday described India as a ‘unique country’ whose citizens, unlike their counterparts in the United States, are 'united despite speaking different languages.'

“While you plan for gold, you plan for new words. This pan-India has always been there…Shantaram ji did films. 'Padosan' is a pan-India film. I saw it, I went to see the film. He almost spoke Tamil, I'm talking about Mehmood ji. What do you call ‘Mughal-e-Azam?’ It's a pan-India film for me. So, it's nothing new,” the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief said at a promotional event in Delhi for his upcoming film ‘Vikram.’

RELATED STORIES

The 67-year-old further said, “Our country is unique, unlike America… we're very different. We speak different languages but we're united, that's the beauty of this country. We will always be making pan-India films.”

Haasan made these remarks in response to a question by a reporter, who asked his opinion on ‘the concept of pan-India films suddenly hitting the headlines.’

A major controversy erupted last month over Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep's remarks that ‘Hindi is no longer a national language.’ Soon, actors and politicians from south India got involved, throwing their weight behind Sudeep.

Last Friday, prime minister Narendra Modi sought to put an end to this debate, saying that his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sees a ‘reflection of India in every regional language and considers them worth worshipping.’

(With agency inputs)

 

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
kamal haasan
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP