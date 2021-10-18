India, Israel agree to conclude free trade pact by June 2022

India and Israel will resume negotiations on a free trade agreement (FTA) from November with the intention of signing the long-pending pact by June 2022, external affairs minister S Jaishankar and his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid said on Monday.

The two countries held their first round of negotiations on an FTA in May 2010 but a deal has proved elusive. This is the first time the two sides have set a deadline for concluding the talks, reflecting the seriousness attached to the issue.

Following his meeting with Lapid in Jerusalem, Jaishankar said the two countries were looking forward to finalising the agreement by the middle of next year.

“Our officials have actually agreed on the resumption of the India-Israel free trade negotiations. Starting the negotiating process, talks will start in November and they are very confident that they would be able to conclude the negotiations by next June,” he said.

Lapid said the FTA will be “finalised as fast as we can” in the interest of both sides. “We are continuing with our policy of connections, and we have seen in India a very important ally for many years. India also brings with her new opportunities for cooperation,” he said.

Since the two countries established diplomatic ties almost three decades ago, bilateral trade has grown from $200 million in 1992 and reached $4.14 billion (excluding defence deals) during April 2020-February 2021. The balance of trade is in India’s favour. <blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Very productive talks today with APM and FM <a href=”https://twitter.com/yairlapid?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@YairLapid</a>. <br><br>Discussed a wide range of regional and global issues. <br><br>Agreed to resume FTA negotiations next month. <br><br>Agreed in principle on mutual recognition of Covid vaccination certification. <a href=”https://t.co/sir0QDYzx3”>pic.twitter.com/sir0QDYzx3</a></p>— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) <a href=”https://twitter.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1450048622444175364?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>October 18, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8”></script>

The foreign ministers agreed in principle on mutual recognition of vaccination certificates to ease travel amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Jaishankar said that while procedures are worked out, Israel will allow travel by Indian citizens vaccinated with Covishield, the Indian variant of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The ministers also agreed to expand cooperation in water and agriculture, which, the Israeli side said, has become a “central anchor” of relations in recent years.

Jaishankar described his talks with Lapid as “productive” and said they had discussed a range of regional and global issues. Lapid said Jaishankar’s visit is a precursor to events to be held next year to mark 30 years of bilateral relations.

Following the meeting of the foreign ministers, a signing ceremony was held to mark Israel’s accession to the International Solar Alliance (ISA), founded in 2015 at the initiative of India and France. Jaishankar and Israeli energy minister Karine Elharrar signed the agreement which will allow Israel to contribute its knowledge and experience to ISA.

“What a great pleasure it is to see Israel joining the International Solar Alliance. I think you bring a lot of value to the table. And as we approach COP26, it’s very important to know about our growing agenda – green growth, green economy is given its new place,” Jaishankar said.

Elharrar added, “Membership in the ISA, alongside more than 80 countries blessed with sun and promoting solar energy, will enable the state of Israel to contribute to the global struggle against climate change and to advance together solutions for a greener future.”

Jaishankar is currently on his first visit to Israel since he became the external affairs minister in 2019. He is holding talks with the top Israeli leadership to boost cooperation in areas ranging from security to trade and climate change. During a meeting with the Israeli business community on Sunday, Jaishankar explored the possibilities in innovation, digital, green growth and health.

Lapid and Jaishankar, accompanied by their wives, also visited Shalva Center, a facility caring for children with disabilities and providing support to their families.