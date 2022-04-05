India joins chorus for Bucha killings probe

New Delhi: India on Monday condemned the killing of civilians at Bucha in Ukraine and backed the call for an independent investigation into the incident — the first time New Delhi has publicly censured actions blamed on Russian forces.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking at a meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) that was addressed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, TS Tirumurti, the Indian representative to the UN, described reports of civilian killings in Bucha as “deeply disturbing”.

“We unequivocally condemn these killings and support the call for an independent investigation,” Tirumurti said, without naming Russia.

The situation in Ukraine has not shown any “significant improvement” since the Security Council last discussed the issue. “The security situation has only deteriorated, as well as its humanitarian consequences,” he said.

Over the past few days, gruesome images have emerged of mass graves and dozens of bodies of civilians, some with their faces covered with hoods and their hands tied behind their backs, in the town of Bucha outside the capital Kyiv after it was reclaimed from Russian forces.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Russia’s defence ministry has denied its troops killed civilians in Bucha that was recently retaken by Ukrainian soldiers. However, an analysis of satellite images by The New York Times and BBC has shown that bodies were lying in the street nearly two weeks before the Russians left the town.

The satellite images contradict Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov’s claim that the footage of bodies in Bucha was “staged” after Russian troops withdrew.

India has so far not condemned any actions of Russian forces, either directly or tacitly, in Ukraine. It has called for respecting the UN Charter and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states. India’s top leadership has also called for an end to violence and a return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The envoys of other countries who addressed the Security Council were more direct in their criticism. Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US representative to the UN, accused the Russian forces of committing “war crimes” in Bucha, while the Albanian official who spoke at the meeting raised the discovery of mass graves and bodies found with their hands tied behind their backs.

Tirumurti said India continues to be “deeply concerned at the worsening situation” in Ukraine and “reiterates its call for immediate cessation of violence and end to hostilities”. He said: “We have emphasised right from the beginning of the conflict the need to pursue the path of diplomacy and dialogue. When innocent human lives are at stake, diplomacy must prevail as the only viable option.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added, “The impact of the crisis is being felt beyond the region with increasing food and energy costs, especially for many developing countries. It is in our collective interest to work constructively, both inside the United Nations and outside, towards seeking an early resolution to the conflict.”

India hopes the international community will continue to respond positively to the humanitarian needs in Ukraine, Tirumurti said, backing calls for guarantees of safe passage to deliver humanitarian and medical supplies.

He said India has sent humanitarian supplies to Ukraine and its neighbours, including medicines and essential relief materials. “We stand ready to provide more medical supplies to Ukraine in the coming days,” he added.

Tirumurti reiterated the importance of the UN Guiding Principles of Humanitarian Assistance and said humanitarian action must be guided by the principles of humanitarian assistance — humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence — and these measures should never be politicised.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We continue to emphasise to all member states of the UN that the global order is anchored on international law, UN Charter and respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of states,” he said.

Zelensky, in his address, sought reforms of the UN to prevent situations such as the one in Ukraine, and the occupation of Crimea as well as the situation in Georgia. He emphasised that the Russian military and those giving orders to kill civilians must be brought to justice and demanded a trial like the Nuremberg Tribunal.

The Ukrainian President proposed the holding of a conference in Kyiv to reform the global security system.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON