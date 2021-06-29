India jumps 37 places to rank 10 in ITU’s Global Cybersecurity Index 2020, fourth among Asia-Pacific countries

India is ranked 10th in the Global Cybersecurity Index 2020 (GCI) released by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the United Nations (UN) agency for information and communication technologies (ICT).

“In a big leap, India jumps 37 places to be ranked 10th in Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI) 2020 launched by @ITU,” Permanent Mission of India to the UN, Geneva, tweeted earlier on Tuesday. The Indian mission also said that the country was the fourth among Asia-Pacific nations and said that the rankings demonstrated India’s success and commitment to cybersecurity.

The third iteration of the GCI was released in 2018 and India was ranked 47 with a global score of 0.719. Also, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia and Japan were the other countries in the Asia-Pacific that were ahead of India in the rankings. South Korea and Singapore tied for first place in the regional ranking.

For the fourth edition of the index last year, the ITU assessed each member country’s level of development or engagement along five pillars namely, legal measures, technical measures, organisational measures, capacity development and cooperation. An aggregate score of all the measures determined the rank of each country.

“For each of the pillars – (i) legal, (ii) technical, (iii) organizational, (iv) capacity development, and (v) cooperation – country commitment was assessed through a question-based online survey, which further allowed for the collection of supporting evidence. Through consultation with a group of experts, these questions were weighted in order to arrive at an overall GCI score,” according to the ITU.

India scored 97.5 in GCI, the ITU report showed. Meanwhile, the US was ranked first with a score of 100 and the UK and Saudi Arabia shared the second rank with a score of 99.54 each. Estonia followed closely at third rank with a global score of 99.48.

While the Republic of Korea (South Korea), Singapore and Spain scored 98.52 each and shared the fourth position, Russia, UAE and Malaysia tied for fifth place with a score of 98.06. Lithuania, Japan, Canada and France followed in subsequent positions in the list.

Among other nations, Turkey (score - 97.49) was ranked 11, Germany (score - 97.41) was ranked 13, China (score - 92.53) ranked 33 and Israel (score - 90.93) was ranked 36.

