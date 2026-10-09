India condemns attacks on commercial ships and seafarers in Gulf, Black Sea
India and Liberia, which are co-chairs of the UN Group of Friends on Safety & Security of Shipping & Seafarers, issued a joint statement on the attacks.
India and Liberia have strongly condemned recent attacks targeting commercial ships and seafarers in the Gulf and its vicinity and the Black Sea, calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities and greater coordination to protect maritime trade and the lives of crew members.
The countries, which are co-chairs of the United Nations' Group of Friends on Safety & Security of Shipping & Seafarers, issued a joint statement condemning the attacks
In the statement shared by the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations in New York, the two countries described the attacks as “simply indefensible” and said they disrupted maritime trade and cost innocent lives.
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What did the joint statement say?
The joint statement issued by India and Liberia called for an immediate end to such attacks in the interest of peace and stability in the region.
“India and Liberia, as co-chairs of the Group of Friends on Safety & Security of Shipping & Seafarers (GoF on S4), strongly condemn the string of unacceptable attacks that commercial ships and seafarers have been subjected to in the Gulf and its vicinity, and the Black Sea, over the past few days,” the statement said.
It further added, “These actions that disrupt maritime trade and cost innocent lives are simply indefensible. We call for an immediate cessation of such attacks in the interest of peace and stability in the region.” The countries also extended their “deepest condolences” to the families of the seafarers who had lost their lives in the attacks, and prayed for the speedy recovery of those who were injured.
What is the GoF on S4?
The recent statement by India and Liberia highlighted that the GoF on S4 was “ready to support more coordination to discourage recurrence of such attacks and to safeguard the rights of seafarers.”
The group was launched on September 25, 2026 on the sidelines of the UNGA session. It was intended to address a recent spate of attacks on commercial vessels on the high seas, which have led to deaths of dozens of seafarers, including several Indians.
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“From the Black Sea to the Red Sea to the Gulf, attacks on civilian shipping have become a growing cause of concern. These actions that disrupt maritime commerce and cost innocent lives are simply indefensible,” external affairs minister S Jaishankar had said during a meeting of the group. The external affairs minister had called on the international community to “close ranks and deter such attacks”
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