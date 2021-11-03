India logs 11,903 fresh Covid-19 cases; active caseload lowest in over 8 months

As many as 11,903 fresh infections of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) were detected in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative infection count to 34,308,140, the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) said on Wednesday. The ministry also noted that the national active caseload declined further to 151,209, falling by 2567 cases, and is at its lowest in 252 days, comprising just 0.44 per cent of the total case count. This figure is the lowest since March 2020, MoHFW said in a statement.

Wednesday's bulletin further showed that daily recoveries from the illness stood at 14,159, with the total number of such cases rising to 33,697,740. Daily fatalities were down to 311, as against 443 a day ago, taking the total toll to 459,191. Recoveries and related deaths comprise 98.22 per cent and 1.34 per cent of the overall caseload.

Kerala, once again, was the largest contributor to new cases and deaths, logging 6444 (54 per cent) fresh infections and 187 fatalities (60 per cent) respectively. Also, the national daily and weekly positivity rate were recorded at 1.11 per cent and 1.18 per cent, respectively. Both continued to remain below the 2 per cent mark; the former for the last 30 days, while the latter for the previous 40 days.

Meanwhile, 4,116,230 more doses of Covid-19 vaccines were administered in the 24-hour period, with the number of doses administered thus far rising to more than 1.07 billion. Later today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual interaction with officials from more than 40 districts where the vaccination coverage is extremely low. Several chief ministers, too, are likely to attend this meeting.