Covid-19: India logs 3,095 new Covid cases, active caseload crosses 15,000-mark

India on Friday saw a single-day rise of 3,095 fresh coronavirus cases, with active caseload crossing the 15,000 mark, according to the Union health ministry data. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 44169711, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

The active cases now comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.78 per cent.

The toll has risen to 5,30,867 with five deaths -- one each reported by Goa and Gujarat and three reconciled by Kerala -- in a span of 24 hours.

This comes after the nation recorded a single-day rise of 3,016 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest in nearly six months. A total of 3,375 cases were recorded on October 2 last year.

The active cases now comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.78 per cent. 1,18,694 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, according to the ministry data.

The ministry informed that 220.65 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under nationwide vaccination drive, of which 95.20 crore are second doses and 22.86 crore are precaution doses. 6,553 Covid vaccine doses have been administered in last 24 hours.

Amid spurt in cases, the health ministry had issued issued revised guidelines for Covid-19. As per the revised Covid-19 guidelines, maintain "Physical distancing, indoor mask use, hand hygiene, Symptomatic management (hydration, antipyretics, antitussive) Monitor temperature and oxygen saturation (by applying a SpO probe to fingers) Stay in contact with the treating physician.

"Seek immediate medical attention if difficulty breathing, High-grade fever/ severe cough, particularly if lasting for more than 5 days. A low threshold is to be kept for those with any of the high-risk features," it added.

