India logs 400 new Covid cases, active cases in country dip to 7,104

May 23, 2023 10:45 AM IST

India has logged 405 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have decreased to 7,104 from 7,623, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,843 with four deaths which includes one reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,87,339)

The active cases now comprise 0.02 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,48,392 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

