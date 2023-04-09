India logs 5,357 new Covid cases, active infections cross 32,000-mark

India on Sunday witnessed a slight dip in the daily Covid-19 cases as compared to the day before with 5,357 new infections - taking the total tally to 44,756,616. On Saturday, a total of 6,155 cases were reported. According to the health ministry data, the active infections stand at 32,814.

India reports 5,357 Covid cases in 24 hours; active cases cross 32,000. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A total of 44,192,837 people have recovered so far with the recovery rate rising to 98.74 percent. Meanwhile, the country witnessed 11 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the death tally to 53,09,65 deaths. The fatality rate stands at 1.19 percent.

According to the data, the health officials have conducted 1,57,894 tests for coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

Amid the rising Covid cases over the last few days, three states - Kerala, Haryana, and Puducherry - have brought back the mask mandate and issued Covid guidelines. Other states including Delhi and Maharashtra have also been witnessing a spike in daily infections.

Meanwhile, as per an INSACOG bulletin, the newly emerged recombinant coronavirus variant - XBB.1.16 - has been observed in several parts of the country - accounting for 38.2 percent of the infections to date. The bulletin also noted that Omicron and its sublineages “continue to be the dominant variants in India”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}