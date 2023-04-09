Masks are back amid rapid spike in Covid cases in these states

With the rising cases of Covid over the last few days triggers an alarming situation, several states have issued Covid guidelines and made masks mandatory again. India on Saturday reported 6,155 new Covid-19 cases, up from Friday's tally of 6,050 infections. (PTI)

India on Sunday logged 5,357 new infections, a slight dip from Saturday's figures, taking the total tally to 44,756,616. On Saturday 6,155 new Covid-19 cases were reported, According to the data released by the health ministry, the active infections stand at 32,814. 11 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the death tally to 53,09,65 deaths. The fatality rate stands at 1.19 percent.

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday chaired a review meeting with health ministers of all states and Union Territories and urged to conduct mock drills at public and private hospitals on April 10 and 11 to assess their preparedness in handling a surge in the Covid cases.

Kerala

Amid the heavy surge in Covid cases in the state, Health minister Veena George on Saturday announced to make masks mandatory for pregnant women, the elderly and those with lifestyle diseases. Kerala on Saturday reported 1,801 Covid cases.

Th minister after holding a high-level meeting to review the situation said that the Covid-related deaths are mostly reported in people above 60 years and those with lifestyle diseases such as diabetes.

Haryana

Haryana government has made wearing face masks mandatory for citizens in public places, where there is a gathering of more than 100 people, government offices, malls, etc. Haryana on Friday reported 407 fresh Covid-19 cases. It also urged the citizens to opt for Covid appropriate behaviour and adhere to the SOPs.

Puducherry

The Puducherry administration on Friday made mask wearing compulsory in public places like on the beach road, parks and theatres, with immediate effect owing to the rise in number of Covid-19 cases.

People working in hospitals, hotels, restaurants, liquor shops, hospitality and entertainment sectors, government offices and commercial establishments should compulsorily wear masks, the bulletin added.

According to the health bulletin, all educational institutions are also advised to to scrupulously follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and ensure cent per cent vaccination. Students, teachers and other staff should wear masks compulsorily.

(With inputs from agencies)