India reports 6,155 new Covid cases, active infections at 31,194

ByHT News Desk
Apr 08, 2023 10:02 AM IST

India on Saturday reported 6,155 new Covid-19 cases, up from Friday's tally of 6,050 infections. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in India stand at 4,47,51,259. According to the data released by the health ministry, there are 31,194 active cases in the country.

As per the health ministry data, 11 new deaths were reported due to the virus. The total number of Covid-19 related deaths has now surged to 5,30,954. The Union health ministry has asked the states to identify emergency hotspots and ramp up testing, Reuters reported.

Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya in a meeting directed states to ramp up genome testing and conduct mock drills in the hospitals.

The number of Covid-19 cases in the state appears to be lower, but the true situation cannot be predicted until the number of samples is increased, according to state health officials. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
As per the latest INSACOG bulletin, the newly emerged Covid-19 variant XBB.1.16 has been observed in different parts of the country, accounting for 38.2 per cent of the infection till date.

Noting that Omicron and its sublineages continue to be the dominant variants in India, the bulletin said an increase in infection rate has been observed, especially in western, southern and northern parts of India.

“A newly emerged recombinant variant XBB.1.16 has been observed in different parts of India, accounting for 38.2 per cent of the infection till date,” the bulletin said.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide Covid vaccination drive.


