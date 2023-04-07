Home / India News / India reports 6,050 new Covid-19 cases; 13% higher than yesterday

India reports 6,050 new Covid-19 cases; 13% higher than yesterday

ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash
Apr 07, 2023 10:13 AM IST

India's daily covid cases Cross 6,000, 13% higher than yesterday; active cases at 28,303

India on Friday reported 6.050 new Covid-19 cases, 13 per cent higher than yesterday's tally of 5,335 infections, the health ministry data stated. The total active cases stood at 28,303.

According to the health ministry data, India reported 14 more fatalities due to the contagious virus. A total of 5,30,943 people have lost their lives due to Covid-19. The number of discharged people stood at 4,41,85,858 as per data shared by the ministry on Friday.

Talking about vaccinations, 2,334 does were administered in the last 24 hours. As of now, a total of 2,20,66,20,700 inoculations have been done since the nationwide vaccination drive began on January 16, 2021.

Among states, Maharashtra reported 803 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday, a spike of 234 from Wednesday's tally. Three more patients succumbed to the contagious virus. Out of this, Mumbai registered 216 cases and one fatality linked to the respiratory illness, said the bulletin. Thane city and Jalna district accounted for the other two coronavirus-related deaths in the state, the state health department said.

On the other hand, the national capital registered 606 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest since last August, as per the data released by the Delhi government. The health bulletin said one more Covid-positive person died in the city. However, "Covid finding was incidental", it added. The national capital recorded 620 cases on August 26.

On Thursday, steep hike in new Covid cases was reported in the state capital as 35 more people tested positive against 24 new cases a day before. (Pic for representation)
On Thursday, steep hike in new Covid cases was reported in the state capital as 35 more people tested positive against 24 new cases a day before. (Pic for representation)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
covid-19 covid-19 outbreak
covid-19 covid-19 outbreak
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 07, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out