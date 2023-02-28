'India made significant efforts; budgetary constraints': US report on terrorism

The Indian government made significant efforts in 2021 to detect, disrupt, and degrade operations of terrorist organizations, according to an annual report by US bureau on counterterrorism. The report suggested a shift in terrorists' tactics in their attacks against civilians and greater reliance on IEDs, including an explosives attack using drones in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station in June 2021.

Indian security forces have intensified counterterrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir amid spate of targeted killings.

According to the report, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Hizbul Mujahideen, ISIS, al-Qa’ida, Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen, and Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh are among the terrorist groups active in India.

“India responds promptly to US requests for information related to terrorism investigations and makes efforts to mitigate threats in response to US information,” the ‘Country Reports on Terrorism 2021: India’ stated.

While India expanded the number of state-level multi-agency centres to strengthen sharing of intelligence among state and federal agencies, there were no changes in India's terrorism-related legislation in 2021.

The report also highlighted budgetary, staffing, and equipment constraints faced by Indian law enforcement agencies. While the capacity to patrol and secure extensive maritime and land borders is improving, it is not adequate given the country's extensive coastline, the report added.

In 2021, 153 terrorist attacks were reported in Jammu and Kashmir that caused 274 deaths – 45 security personnel, 36 civilians, and 193 terrorists.

“India does not have a policy to repatriate FTFs (foreign terrorist fighters) or their families and has declined to repatriate four Indian citizen spouses of Indian ISIS fighters from Afghanistan. Rehabilitation and reintegration programs for Indians who have joined terrorist or violent extremist organizations on its territory take place at the state or local level,” it said.

The Indian Army runs schools, training courses, recruitment drives, medical camps, and emergency services in Jammu and Kashmir to prevent "radicalization".

