Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / India makes e-Visa must for Afghan nationals, all previous visas invalidated
india news

India makes e-Visa must for Afghan nationals, all previous visas invalidated

Previously issued visas to all Afghan nationals stand invalidated with immediate effect, the government declared.
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 25, 2021 01:45 PM IST
Afghan nationals at the Hamid Karzai international airport in Kabul (File Photo / REUTERS)

The Centre on Wednesday said all Afghan nationals must travel to India only on an e-Visa owing to the evolving security situation in Afghanistan. The government said that the introduction of the e-Emergency X-Misc visa has streamlined the application process, thus it has been decided to make the e-Visa mandatory for all Afghan nationals coming to India.

Also Read | Afghan refugees protest before UNHCR office in Delhi for security, resettlement

Previously issued visas to all Afghan nationals, not presently in India, stand invalid with immediate effect, the government declared. It added that the decision was taken keeping in view reports that surfaced, indicating that certain passports of Afghan nationals have been misplaced.

For Afghan nationals who wish to travel to India, an official release issued by the ministry of external affairs pointed to the authorised visa application portal of the Indian government.

"Afghan nationals wishing to travel to India may apply for e-Visa at www.indianvisaonline.gov.in," the government release stated.

India introduced the new category of e-Visa earlier this month for Afghan nationals to streamline and fast-track the application process for their entry into India.

RELATED STORIES

“MHA reviews visa provisions in view of the current situation in Afghanistan," the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) said in a statement this month, adding, that "a new category of electronic visa called 'e-Emergency X-Misc Visa' introduced to fast-track visa applications for entry into India.”

Also Read | Which countries are taking in Afghan refugees and which countries are not?

Foreign nationals applying for a visa on a purpose that is not specifically covered under any other existing visa category may be granted the 'X-Misc' visa for an appropriate duration, according to the home ministry's visa policy.

“Such a visa may be granted only with a single entry and for the specific duration, taking into account the purpose of visit," the MHA policy document on the X-Misc visa reads. "If the visa is granted for a period of stay exceeding 180 days, the foreigner will have to register himself/ herself with the FRRO/ FRO concerned within 14 days of arrival. This visa will be non-extendable and non-convertible to any other type of visa.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
conflict in afghanistan afghanistan taliban taliban regime visa application
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

News updates from HT: All 78 evacuees from Afghanistan at ITBP camp Covid -ve

When Uddhav apparently said he felt like 'hitting Yogi Adityanath with chappal'

Two men arrested in Manipur with box full of remdesivir, Covid vaccine vials

Rakesh Asthana as Delhi top cop: Apex court asks HC to decide on plea in 2 weeks
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Narendra Modi
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Porn racket case
Bigg Boss OTT
India vs England 3rd Test Live Streaming
Narayan Rane
TS EAMCET Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP