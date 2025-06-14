India makes 'own' position clear as SCO condemns Israeli strikes on Iran

The External Affairs Ministry clarified India's stance on the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict after the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) released a statement condeming the Israeli strikes on Iran. Amid the tensions, EAM S Jaishankar spoke to his Israeli and Iranian counterparts in Friday. (AFP)

India called for “dialogue and diplomacy” to work towards de-escalation of the situation, adding that it did not participate in discussions that led to SCO's statement.

While the China-led regional group earlier "strongly condemned" the Israeli strikes on Iran, India sought to maintain its stance on the matter. Follow Israel Iran conflict live updates

"India's position on the matter had been articulated by on June 13, and remains the same. We urge that channels of dialogue and diplomacy be utilised to work towards de-escalation, and it is essential that the international community undertake endeavours in that direction," the ministry's statement read.

The statement noted that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke with his Israeli and Iranian counterparts on Friday, wherein he conveyed the "deep concern" of the global community over the tense situation in the Middle East region.

Jaishankar "also urged the avoidance of any escalatory steps and an early return to diplomacy".

The statement further stated that India's position on the matter was also communicated to the members of the SCO. "Keeping that in mind, India did not participate in the discussions on the above-mentioned SCO statement," it added.

Hours ago, a statement from the SCO said that Israel's strikes on Iran targeted civilian and nuclear facilities, and caused civilian casualties.

"This seriously violated the principles of international law and the U.N. Charter, undermined Iran's sovereignty, undermined regional and international security, and had a serious impact on global peace and stability," SCO said.

The 10-state regional group comprises China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Belarus.

The external affairs ministry had earlier expressed deep concern after Israeli launched airstrikes on Iranian nuclear and military infrastructure, urging both nations to avoid escalation. It noted "its close and friendly relations with both countries" and said India was "ready to extend all possible support" to Israel and Iran.

The MEA's statement on SCO comes just a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu briefed PM Narendra Modi on the ongoing situation.

During the phone call, PM Modi conveyed India's concerns about the situation in West Asia and called for the early restoration of peace in the region.

"Received a phone call from PM @netanyahu of Israel. He briefed me on the evolving situation," PM Modi said in a social media post, adding that, “I shared India's concerns and emphasised the need for early restoration of peace and stability in the region.”

Netanyahu also briefed US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the situation.