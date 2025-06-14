EAM Jaishankar talks to Israeli, Iranian counterparts amid tensions

Amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday spoke with his counterparts in both countries on the latest situation. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to his counterparts in Israel and Iran amid escalating conflict between the countries(Dr. S. Jaishankar-X)

Jaishankar shared the update in two late night posts on X.

In one post, the EAM wrote that he received a call from Israel's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gideon Sa'ar.

"Received a call this afternoon from FM @gidonsaar of Israel regarding ongoing developments," he posted.

Later, in another post, the EAM said he also had a telephonic conversation with Iran's Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi.

"Spoke to Iranian FM @araghchi this evening on the latest situation," he wrote on X.

Earlier in the day, as Israel conducted strikes at Iran's nuclear, missile and military complexes, mounting tension in West Asia, India said it is "deeply concerned" over the recent developments between the countries and is "closely monitoring" the evolving situation, even as New Delhi urged both nations to avoid any escalatory steps.

The MEA issued the statement on Friday as tensions between Iran and Israel escalated following the strikes.

Israel on Friday launched Operation Rising Lion to strike at multiple sites in Iran, which left key military commanders and nuclear scientists dead, according to reports.