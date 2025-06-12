Search Search
Thursday, Jun 12, 2025
Iran issues cryptic 'we are ready' warning as tensions with US rise

ByHT News Desk
Jun 12, 2025 09:17 AM IST

Iran posts cryptic “We are Ready” message as reports suggest possible US-supported Israeli strike

The Islamic Republic of Iran, in a cryptic post on the social media platform ‘X’, declared, “We are Ready.” The statement came amid reports that US officials have informed Israel that Washington is fully prepared to support a potential military operation against Iran.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a meeting in Tehran(Reuters)
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a meeting in Tehran(Reuters)

The United States is also anticipating potential retaliatory strikes by Iran on American targets in neighboring Iraq, and as a precautionary measure, the US government advised some American citizens to leave the region. 

The development follows a failed round of negotiations between the US and Iran over Tehran’s nuclear program. US President Donald Trump maintained a hardline stance on Tuhrsday, stating, “They can't have a nuclear weapon. Very simple. They can't have a nuclear weapon. We're not going to allow that.”

He added, “US military personnel are being moved out (of some countries of the Middle East) because it could be a dangerous place and we will see what happens...We have given notice to move out.”

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Elon Muskon Hindustan Times.
Thursday, June 12, 2025
