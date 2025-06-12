Iran issues cryptic 'we are ready' warning as tensions with US rise

The Islamic Republic of Iran, in a cryptic post on the social media platform ‘X’, declared, “We are Ready.” The statement came amid reports that US officials have informed Israel that Washington is fully prepared to support a potential military operation against Iran. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a meeting in Tehran(Reuters)

The United States is also anticipating potential retaliatory strikes by Iran on American targets in neighboring Iraq, and as a precautionary measure, the US government advised some American citizens to leave the region.

The development follows a failed round of negotiations between the US and Iran over Tehran’s nuclear program. US President Donald Trump maintained a hardline stance on Tuhrsday, stating, “They can't have a nuclear weapon. Very simple. They can't have a nuclear weapon. We're not going to allow that.”

He added, “US military personnel are being moved out (of some countries of the Middle East) because it could be a dangerous place and we will see what happens...We have given notice to move out.”