Monsoon LIVE: Yamuna flowing 2.72m above danger mark in Delhi
Monsoon LIVE Updates: According to the Delhi government, a total of 16,564 people living in low-lying areas have been evacuated to safer places.
Today's weather news LIVE Updates: Several north Indian states have reported a loss of life and property, along with disruption in transport and power as heavy rainfall lashed the parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, for the past few days leading to waterlogging, flash floods and landslides.
Meanwhile, the water level of Yamuna in Delhi has crossed the mark of 208.05 meters, exceeding the Central Water Commission's estimate of 207.99 meters late on Wednesday night, putting authorities on alert mode. Thousands of people staying national capital’s low-lying areas were shifted to safe places as a precautionary measure.
- Thu, 13 Jul 2023 05:15 AM
Delhi LG calls DDMA meeting over rising water level of Yamuna
Delhi Lt Governor, VK Saxena has called for a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to discuss the flood situation in the National Capital on Thursday over rising water level of Yamuna river, PTI reported.
"The meeting will be held at the LG Secretariat at 12 noon, CM Arvind Kejriwal will also be present at the meeting," DDMA officials said.