INDIA alliance Mumbai meet LIVE: Bloc leaders push for quick decisions ahead of 2024 polls

Top leaders of the opposition bloc Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance or INDIA began hectic parleys in the third two-day joint meeting of the alliance in Mumbai on Thursday to chart out a concrete roadmap to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. INDIA bloc leaders attend the third meeting of the alliance in Mumbai on Thursday. (ANI )

At the informal gathering, chief ministers Mamata Banerjee and Nitish Kumar asked the alliance leaders to “take quick decisions” and their Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal suggested that seat-sharing talks must start at the state-level, reported claimed. Several leaders in the bloc also cautioned against an early general election, which is due for April-May 2024.

"Leaders of 28 parties participated in meeting and discussions were held on several key issues. We will hold a press conference on Friday. The logo was also supposed to be unveiled but that too is being discussed. There is a meeting once again after breakfast on Friday.," said NCP leader Anil Deshmukh after the informal meeting of the INDIA alliance.

The first meeting of the joint opposition convened in Patna on June 23 and the second meeting was held in Bengaluru on July 17-18.