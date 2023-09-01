News / India News / INDIA alliance Mumbai meet LIVE: Bloc leaders push for quick decisions ahead of 2024 polls
Live

INDIA alliance Mumbai meet LIVE: Bloc leaders push for quick decisions ahead of 2024 polls

Sep 01, 2023 07:06 AM IST
OPEN APP

INDIA Mumbai meet LIVE: At the informal meet, Mamata Banerjee and Nitish Kumar asked the alliance leaders to “take quick decisions” for the 2024 general polls.

Top leaders of the opposition bloc Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance or INDIA began hectic parleys in the third two-day joint meeting of the alliance in Mumbai on Thursday to chart out a concrete roadmap to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

INDIA bloc leaders attend the third meeting of the alliance in Mumbai on Thursday.
INDIA bloc leaders attend the third meeting of the alliance in Mumbai on Thursday. (ANI )

At the informal gathering, chief ministers Mamata Banerjee and Nitish Kumar asked the alliance leaders to “take quick decisions” and their Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal suggested that seat-sharing talks must start at the state-level, reported claimed. Several leaders in the bloc also cautioned against an early general election, which is due for April-May 2024.

"Leaders of 28 parties participated in meeting and discussions were held on several key issues. We will hold a press conference on Friday. The logo was also supposed to be unveiled but that too is being discussed. There is a meeting once again after breakfast on Friday.," said NCP leader Anil Deshmukh after the informal meeting of the INDIA alliance.

The first meeting of the joint opposition convened in Patna on June 23 and the second meeting was held in Bengaluru on July 17-18.

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 01, 2023 07:06 AM IST

    INDIA Mumbai meet LIVE: A coordination committee will be formed after discussions

    At Thursday's informal meeting, it was also decided that a coordination committee will be formed after discussions, along with at least four sub-groups which include one to plan the joint programme of the alliance, another on preparing the action plan and managing social media, and one on research and data analysis to take on the ruling National Democratic Alliance or NDA, news agency PTI reported. Besides, a sub-committees would also be set up for chalking out joint campaigns and rallies.

  • Sep 01, 2023 06:55 AM IST

    AAP demands seat-sharing discussion for all states at INDIA meet

    Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said his party demanded that seat-sharing across the country be discussed at the meeting of the Opposition's INDIA alliance here. When asked what transpired at the informal meeting of the alliance leaders in the evening, the Delhi chief minister said his party sought seat-sharing discussions for all the states.

  • Sep 01, 2023 06:40 AM IST

    The I.N.D.I.A. block is likely to unveil its logo today

    The I.N.D.I.A. block is likely to unveil its logo around 10.30am on Friday, even though reports indicated that there were no discussions on it on Thursday. The opposition leaders discussed the agenda of Friday's meeting which would begin at 11am, after which they would issue a joint statement and address a press conference jointly.

  • Sep 01, 2023 06:21 AM IST

    ‘This is their Hindutva…’: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader slams Centre for calling Parliament's Special Session during Ganpati festival

    Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant on Thursday slammed the Central government for calling a five-sitting long Special Session of Parliament next month, saying that the Ganpati festival will be celebrated during that period and that in the history, no session has taken place during a festival.

    "In the history of the parliament, no session has taken place during a festival. During the days the Ganpati festival is celebrated, they have kept the sessions. This is their Hindutva," Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant said while speaking to reporters here at the venue of the INDIA bloc's third joint meeting.

  • Sep 01, 2023 06:20 AM IST

    INDIA Mumbai meet LIVE: Maharashtra BJP poses questions to Rahul Gandhi over Adani group

    The Maharashtra unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday calling him “childish” over the latter's tirade against industrialist Gautam Adani and his conglomerate, and linking them to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP said Gandhi should explain why the Congress-led government in office before 2014 at the Centre had given land parcels to the Adani group. In a long post on X (formerly Twitter), the state BJP said, “Rahul Gandhi who has a childish brain should tell why the Congress government before 2014 had given key land parcels to the Adani group. The earlier Congress government had given several awards to the Adani group, it should be communicated to the people.” “Why did (NCP founder) Sharad Pawar oppose the Congress demand for JPC (probe in Adani group affairs) which was based on Hindenberg report?

  • Sep 01, 2023 06:15 AM IST

    INDIA Mumbai meet LIVE: What's on agenda? 

    The Opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance or I.N.D.I.A. is likely to announce a coordination committee of 11 members who would be from principal Opposition parties and are set to unveil a logo for the bloc as 28 non-BJP parties will hold a formal meeting at Mumbai's Grand Hyatt Hotel on Friday. 

  • Sep 01, 2023 06:14 AM IST

    INDIA leaders push for quick decisions, plans ahead of 2024 polls

    A sense of urgency gripped the meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) in Mumbai on Thursday as leaders from 28 opposition parties attempted to hammer out strategies for poll preparations for the first time, hours after the government announced a surprise special session of Parliament in two weeks. Read more

  • Sep 01, 2023 06:12 AM IST

    INDIA Mumbai meet LIVE: Opposition bloc vows to prepare on war footing for 2024 polls

    Opposition bloc INDIA on Thursday decided to get into poll mode and speed up its plans to take on the NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, with some leaders stressing on the urgency to finalise seat sharing and come out with a joint agenda in a few weeks' time, reported PTI.

    Top opposition leaders, who met here for a few hours in an informal setting on the first day of the third round of talks of their alliance, emphasised that they must get their act together at the earliest and vowed to finalise a coordination committee along with four sub-groups to chalk out their election plans.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai congress india mallikarjun kharge arvind kejriwal mamata banerjee + 4 more

INDIA Mumbai meet LIVE: Leaders push for quick decisions ahead of 2024 polls

india news
Updated on Sep 01, 2023 07:06 AM IST

INDIA Mumbai meet LIVE: At the informal meet, Mamata Banerjee and Nitish Kumar asked the alliance leaders to “take quick decisions” for the 2024 general polls.

INDIA bloc leaders attend the third meeting of the alliance in Mumbai on Thursday. (ANI )
ByHT News Desk

Owaisi's 3 demands for special session of Parliament. It involves China and ISRO

AIMIM President demands discussion on border issues with China and implementation of Rohini Commission recommendations during Parliament's special session.

AIMIM Chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi.(PTI)
india news
Published on Sep 01, 2023 06:09 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

INDIA alliance meeting in Mumbai today; logo to be unveiled. What's on agenda?

On Thursday, at their informal meeting, the Opposition parties decided to get into poll mode and expedite plans to take on NDA in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut and party leader Aaditya Thackeray arrive to attend the third meeting of the Opposition bloc, INDIA, in Mumbai on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
india news
Updated on Sep 01, 2023 06:19 AM IST
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

MEA introduces changes in delivery of passports, visas, consular services

MEA, in a move to mitigate predatory pricing, tightened the rules for selecting partner visas and consular service to the Indian diaspora and foreign visitors.

The passport department has requested applicants to ensure that the details mentioned such as their complete name, date of birth, father’s name, etc. are the same in all the documents. (HT PHOTO)
india news
Published on Sep 01, 2023 04:37 AM IST
ANI |

‘Routine practice’: China after India lodges protest over its 'standard map'

On Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs in a statement said that they have lodged a strong protest through diplomatic channels with the Chinese side.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin gestures during a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing.(AFP)
india news
Published on Sep 01, 2023 01:36 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Sharmila meets Congress top brass in Delhi amid talks of merger

Sharmila would announce the merger of her party with the Congress after her return to Hyderabad in a day or two, a YSRTP leader said.

YS Sharmila held discussions with the Gandhis at their residence over breakfast for about one and a half hours. (HT Archives)
india news
Updated on Sep 01, 2023 01:14 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad

Hyderabad cops raid rave party, film producer among 3 arrested

The police said four drug suppliers including three Nigerian nationals and 18 consumers, who were present at the rave party, are at large.

A team of the TSNAB officials, along with Gudimalkapur police, conducted a raid on an apartment, where the rave party was being conducted
india news
Updated on Sep 01, 2023 01:13 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad

Power consumption spikes amid dry spell in Telangana

According to the officials, the power consumption generally comes down during the monsoon season in the agricultural regions.

Telangana received only 80 mm of rain throughout the month of August. (AP)
india news
Updated on Sep 01, 2023 01:09 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad

Tamil daily mocks free breakfast scheme; CM, Congress hit back

The DMK and Congress in Tamil Nadu have criticized popular Tamil daily Dinamalar for mocking CM MK Stalin's free breakfast scheme. The article claimed that the scheme has led to overflowing school toilets. CM Stalin condemned the article, while Congress called the newspaper a "BJP mouthpiece". DMK cadres staged protests across the state in response.

MKStalin condemned the piece by saying that the article has reflected the ‘Sanathana character’ of the paper (PTI)
india news
Updated on Sep 01, 2023 01:09 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai

‘I have a better job to do’: Madras high court judge on action against ministers

Justice N Anand Venkatesh of the Madras high court refused to take contempt of court action against DMK leader RS Bharathi for criticising him. The DMK plans to move the Supreme Court in the matter.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh (Madras high court website)
india news
Updated on Sep 01, 2023 01:07 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai

Karnataka: Cops’ role under scanner in bitcoin scam case

A first information report (FIR) has been registered with Cottonpet police against some unnamed CCB officers

A first information report (FIR) has been registered with Cottonpet police against some unnamed CCB officers under sections 204 (destruction of evidence) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code based on a complaint from CID deputy superintendent of police K Ravishankar. (File photo)
india news
Updated on Sep 01, 2023 12:48 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

IAF to conduct mega drills amid LAC row with China

The exercise, Trishul, will be conducted by the air force’s Western Air Command (WAC) from September 4 to 14.

The IAF
india news
Updated on Sep 01, 2023 04:40 AM IST
ByRahul Singh, New Delhi

X adding voice and video calls is unchartered territory for social media

No phone number will be needed to access the calling functionality on X, which means any and all Twitter users may be able to call each other

X will now compete with popular and diverse communications apps including the Meta owned WhatsApp and Messenger, Snapchat, Microsoft Teams, Zoom and Google Meet (File photo)
india news
Updated on Sep 01, 2023 12:34 AM IST
ByVishal Mathur

Xi may skip G20 Summit, Chinese Premier likely to attend

The chances of Chinese President Xi Jinping attending the G20 Summit hosted by India next month are “extremely low” and Beijing is expected to be represented by Premier Li Qiang, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping. (AFP)
india news
Updated on Sep 01, 2023 12:31 AM IST
ByRezaul H Laskar, New Delhi

Keeping India out of UNSC will cast doubt on its credibility: Jaishankar

Keeping India out of the permanent membership of the UNSC will cast doubts on the credibility of the international organisation, external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Sep 01, 2023 12:28 AM IST
ByAshna Butani, New Delhi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out