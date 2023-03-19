India must aim to become world’s biggest dairy exporter: Amit Shah

India must not be satisfied by becoming the world’s largest milk producer but must also aim to become the biggest dairy exporter, said Union home and cooperation minister Amit Shah on Saturday speaking at the Indian Dairy Summit in Gujarat. Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Indian Dairy Summit uin Gujarat (ANI photo)

The summit was organised on the third and final day of the Indian Dairy Association’s (IDA) 49th Dairy Industry Conference in Gandhinagar with the theme “India Dairy to the world: Opportunities & Challenges”.

Shah said that India’s milk processing capacity is around 126 million litres per day, which is the highest in the world. From 1970 to 2022, India’s population has increased fourfold, but milk production has increased by ten times, he added.

Also Read: PM Modi to attend closing ceremony of ‘Vijay Sankalp Yatra’ in Karnataka

“We should not be satisfied by being the world’s largest milk producer. We must also strive to become the world’s biggest dairy exporter. A second ‘White Revolution’ (the world’s biggest dairy development program in 1970) is needed and we are working in that direction,” the Union minister said on the occasion.

Shah added that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government will not let any opportunity go to waste.

At the event, individuals who have done excellent work in the field of dairy industry-animal husbandry and milk acquisition, were honoured with 10 awards by Shah in the presence of Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel.

Speaking about the government’s initiative to boost India’s dairy sector, Shah said that the Indian dairy sector has grown by 6.6% per year in the past decade and the centre is taking initiative to grow it even further and for that, he said, the government is planning to set up two lakh dairy cooperatives in villages, which will boost India’s dairy sector to 13.80%, making India’s share of global milk production at 33%. “Our dairy exports will be at least five times the current level,” he added.

The union minister noted that dairy is a vocation for the world but in India, where nine crore families are directly connected with the dairy industry, it is also a source of livelihood, strengthening of the rural economy, nutritional challenges, and women empowerment.

Chief minister Bhupendra Patel, who addressed the event after Shah, praised the work done by small dairy farmers in the country and said that they are the real strength of the Indian dairy sector. “Gujarat has been a model of overall development and is also a leader in the dairy industry with a 20% share in the country’s milk production. Dairy farmers must look for value addition and focus on the quality of milk and milk products for sustainable growth,” the CM added.

The event, held in Gujarat after a gap of 27 years, brought together dairy experts and professionals from across India and overseas.

Also Read: Amit Shah responds to Adani-Hindenburg row: ‘If something wrong happened…’

In his welcome address, Indian Dairy Association president RS Sodhi said, “The Indian dairy industry has achieved phenomenal growth because of determined efforts to become ‘Atmanirbhar’ in milk. We now export 20% of our products and we must ensure our these are accepted in overseas markets.”

Meenesh Shah, National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) chairman said, “India must take leadership and take its cooperative model to neighbouring countries. We have already started talks with Sri Lanka to help it become self-reliant. We are in talks with Nepal and Kenya to help their dairy farmers by implementing our learnings.”

Piercristiano Brazzale, International Dairy Federation president said that global leaders must take note of India’s success in the dairy sector and support their dairy farmers with the right policies.