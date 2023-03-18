PM Modi to attend closing ceremony of 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' in Karnataka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the closing ceremony of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) "Vijay Sankalp Yatra" in Davanagere city in Karnataka on March 25. Prime Minister will address a public meeting during the occasion. (ANI Photo)

BJP launched a mega campaign rally in Karnataka to secure its rule in the state for a second term in the upcoming Assembly elections. On March 1, the ruling party kicked off four "Vijay Sankalp" yatras across the southern state.

The yatras started in four different regions in Karnataka.

The four yatras launched from four different areas -- Davanagere, Chamarajanagar, Kittur and Kalyan. The rally covered all 224 constituencies of the state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are also expected to join the Vijay Sankalp Yatra closing ceremony in Karnataka.

Assembly elections in Karnataka are scheduled to be held in the coming months.