Union home minister Amit Shah who inaugurated BJP’s ‘Vijaya Sankalpa Ratha Yatra’ in Bengaluru on Friday said that their government is ready to expand the Kempegowda International Airport. He also claimed that the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) leaders had exploited the state and its infrastructure with their corrupt nature. ‘BJP government is ready to expand Bengaluru airport': Amit Shah in Devanahalli

Also Read - ‘Cong nowhere to be seen even with binoculars’: Amit Shah in Karnataka

Speaking at Devanahalli near Bengaluru, Shah said, “The recent development of Bengaluru airport only happened because of PM Narendra Modi. The chief minister said that there is a need to expand the airport as Bengaluru has become a hub for many international activities. Today I want to tell the people of Karnataka that we are ready to expand the Kempegowda International Airport and it will be of a global standard.” He also offered prayers at the Chennakesava Mandir at Awathi in the Devanahalli area. This is Amit Shah’s fifth visit to Karnataka in this year.

In the morning, Amit Shah landed at Karnataka’s Bidar and conducted a rally. He said that the recent victory in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya will be repeated in Karnataka too. “Results of Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya were declared yesterday and Congress has been wiped out from these states and they have lost in such a way that they cannot be seen even with binoculars,” he said.