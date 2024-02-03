India not your mother? Meenakshi Lekhi irked at audience over ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’

Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi at a youth conclave in Kozhikode on Saturday asked an audience member to get out of the event as she was not chanting Bharat Mata Ki Jai. A person who has no pride in India should not be at the youth conclave, the minister said. The conclave was organised by certain right-wing outfits. Meenakshi Lekhi asked a woman to leave the youth conclave as she was not chanting Bharat Mata ki Jai.(PIB)

The video of the incident where an angry Meenakshi Lekhi snubbed a section of the audience for their lukewarm Bharat Mata ki Jai chant surfaced on social media. According to the video, the incident occurred as Lekhi concluded her speech and urged the audience to chant Bharat Mata ki Jai. As she chanted Bharat Mata ki Jai, she asked the audience to repeat after her.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Watch

As they did the same, the minister said the sound was not loud enough from one side. Then she pointed out a 'lady in yellow dress' and asked her to leave the event if she feels embarrassed to chant Bharat Mata ki Jai.

"You guys are still sitting with your hands folded...(she chants Bharat Mata ki Jai) This side is again weak. What's the problem boss, any problem? (she chants Bharat mata ki Jai again) The lady in the yellow dress can stand up. Yes you, don't look on to the sides. This is how I am going to speak to you. I am going to ask you a straight question. Bharat is not your mother?" Meenakshi Lekhi asked.

"I think you should leave the house," the minister said. "Somebody who has no pride in the nation, who finds it embarrassing to speak about India need not be there at a youth conclave," Lekhi said.