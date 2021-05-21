India observes former PM Rajiv Gandhi's 30th death anniversary today

Every year on May 21, India pays homage to the former prime minister and Congress leader Rajiv Gandhi who was assassinated during a political campaign, 30 years ago today.

This year, the Congress party has asked all its state units and frontal organisations to observe the death anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi as the day of "Seva and Sadbhavna" for the people who are grappling with Covid-19 pandemic.

The Congress workers have been asked to distribute relief materials to people, and prepare kits of basic medicines and distribute them to those in need.

A Bharat Ratna recipient, Gandhi was the sixth prime minister of the country. He took charge of the office in 1984 following the assassination of his mother Indira Gandhi and became the youngest ever to serve the office. He was 40-year-old at that time.

Hailing from the politically powerful Nehru–Gandhi family, Gandhi was born in 1944 in Bombay. His maternal grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru was the first Prime Minister of India.

Gandhi completed his schooling at Doon school in Dehradun after which he moved to London for further studies. He returned to India in 1966, when India Gandhi became the first female prime minister of the country.

Gandhi was also a trained pilot and worked for state-owned Indian Airlines for some time.

In 1968, Rajiv Gandhi married Sonia Gandhi who is the current president of the Congress party. Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi are the couple's children.

Assassination

In 1991, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated during an election campaign by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber in Sriperumbudur, Chennai. Following the death of Rajiv Gandhi, his wife Sonia took charge of the Congress party and became party president for the first time in 1998.