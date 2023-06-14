India to soon overtake China as largest driver of oil demand: IEA chief

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Reuters |
Jun 14, 2023 05:48 PM IST

"I very much hope India will move closer in terms of electrification," Fatih Birol said.

India will soon overtake China as the largest driver of global oil demand, International Energy Agency chief Fatih Birol said on Wednesday.

Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency (IEA). (Bloomberg)

"One of the reasons why we say this is that electrification of cars and buses in China is growing rapidly," Birol told reporters on the sidelines of a G20 event in New Delhi.

"I very much hope India will move closer in terms of electrification," he added.

