India, Pakistan exchange sweets along J&K border to celebrate Eid-al-Adha

India and Pakistan took part in “sweets diplomacy” along the international border on the festival of Eid-al-Adha on Wednesday.

“Indian Army and Pakistan Army exchanged sweets on the auspicious occasion of Eid-al-Adha at the Line of Control at Poonch-Rawalakot Crossing Point and Mendhar-Hotspring Crossing Point in Poonch district on Wednesday,” said defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand.

The ceremony is seen as an enhanced confidence-building measure in the backdrop of ongoing ceasefire between both the countries.

Sweets and pleasantries were exchanged between the BSF and Pakistan Rangers along the international border in Jammu region to celebrate Eid.

“Greetings and best wishes of peace and harmony were conveyed to the Pakistan Army representatives from Indian Army. The gesture was appreciated by both the armies and is expected to further promote goodwill and mutual trust,” he added.

A senior Border Security Force (BSF) officer also said that sweets and pleasantries were exchanged between the BSF and Pakistan Rangers along the international border in Jammu region to celebrate Eid.

“Today, the festival of Eid-al-Adha was celebrated by border men on Indo- Pak border. On this occasion, troops of BSF and Pakistan Rangers greeted each other and exchanged sweets in Hira Nagar, Samba, Ramgarh, RS Pura, Arnia, Pargwal sectors of international border in Jammu region. There has not been cross-border shelling for a long time, and farmers on both sides of the border have been able to carry out their farming activities peacefully,” said BSF Jammu frontier DIG SPS Sandhu.

This was the first exchange of sweets between the two border guarding forces after the Pulwama terror attack on a CRPF convoy by a suicide bomber that left 40 CRPF personnel dead on February 14, 2019.

The Pulwama attack was one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

It was carried out by a Jaish suicide bomber, who rammed a vehicle carrying over 100kg of explosives into the CRPF bus in Pulwama district. The attack also left many critically wounded.

In the last month,there has been increased drone activity, including the June 27 attack on the Indian Air Force station in Jammu.