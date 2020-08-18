e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 18, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / India plans air bubbles with five neighbours, Pakistan not among them

India plans air bubbles with five neighbours, Pakistan not among them

Air bubbles seek to restore commercial passenger services to pre-pandemic levels. Pakistan is not on the list of five countries.

india Updated: Aug 18, 2020 17:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
An Indian security officer stands guard during a graduation parade at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal, on the outskirts of Hyderabad, India.
An Indian security officer stands guard during a graduation parade at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal, on the outskirts of Hyderabad, India. (AP)
         

With international air travel still out of bounds due to the Covid-19 pandemic, India has proposed air bubbles with five neighbouring countries, civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said Tuesday.

Air bubbles seek to restore commercial passenger services to pre-pandemic levels. Pakistan is not on the list of five countries.

“Air bubbles have also been proposed with our neighbours Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal & Bhutan. Going forward, we will consider such arrangements with other countries also. It is always our endeavour to reach out to every stranded citizen. No Indian will be left behind,” Puri tweeted.

India’s international flight operations are currently largely limited to evacuating its residents from various countries under the Vande Bharat mission (VBM).

Also read: SpiceJet operates charter flight on Delhi-Rome route with 264 Italians

“We continue to further strengthen the reach & scope of VBM. Air Travel arrangements are already in place with USA, UK, France, Germany, UAE, Qatar & Maldives. We are now taking these efforts forward & are negotiating with 13 more countries to establish such arrangements.”

“These include Australia, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Nigeria, Bahrain, Israel, Kenya, Philippines, Russia, Singapore, South Korea & Thailand,” he said in another tweet.

The latest air bubble was the one with Canada that became operational on August 15.

tags
top news
India plans air bubbles with five neighbours, Pakistan not among them
India plans air bubbles with five neighbours, Pakistan not among them
Australia to manufacture Covid-19 vaccine, will give free doses to citizens
Australia to manufacture Covid-19 vaccine, will give free doses to citizens
‘Sixth worst-hit in world’: Maharashtra has more virus cases than S Africa
‘Sixth worst-hit in world’: Maharashtra has more virus cases than S Africa
NIA arrests ISIS ophthalmologist who was developing apps for injured operatives
NIA arrests ISIS ophthalmologist who was developing apps for injured operatives
Curious case of Covid-19 in Delhi: Re-emergence seen in some cured patients
Curious case of Covid-19 in Delhi: Re-emergence seen in some cured patients
‘Transparency writ large in PM CARES’: RS Prasad attacks Rahul Gandhi
‘Transparency writ large in PM CARES’: RS Prasad attacks Rahul Gandhi
Facebook ‘interfering’ with India’s electoral democracy: Congress writes to Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook ‘interfering’ with India’s electoral democracy: Congress writes to Mark Zuckerberg
‘Witnesses might get killed’: Sushant Rajput’s kin slams Mumbai police
‘Witnesses might get killed’: Sushant Rajput’s kin slams Mumbai police
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputAmit ShahMS Dhoni

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In