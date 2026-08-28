India plans to buy US-made Javelin anti-tank missile; Sergio Gor hails it as ‘great step’ in ties

The Indian Army has signed a letter of offer and acceptance (LOA) to buy the Javelin anti-tank guided missile system from the United States through its foreign military sales process, a move the US said would further deepen bilateral defence cooperation.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor. (PTI)

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“This agreement reflects a defense partnership that is growing deeper, more capable, and more consequential,” US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said on Friday. “The Javelin agreement demonstrates the depth of US support for the Indian Army and creates new opportunities for our defense industries to work together. We see tremendous potential for future cooperation that strengthens the defense industrial bases of both countries.”

The development comes nine months after the US State Department approved the possible sale of the weapon system to the Indian Army following New Delhi’s request. The Javelin system sale will be worth $45.7 million. The Javelin is used by the US Army, US Marine Corps, and several international customers. It is designed for use against a wide array of targets, including armoured vehicles and fortified positions. It is produced by the Javelin Joint Venture, a partnership between RTX and Lockheed Martin.

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{{^usCountry}} The development also comes after India and the US last year signed a 10-year framework to deepen the bilateral defence relationship. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The development also comes after India and the US last year signed a 10-year framework to deepen the bilateral defence relationship. {{/usCountry}}

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“The landmark signature further strengthens the US-India Major Defense Partnership by demonstrating the depth of ongoing US support to the Indian Army. It also opens discussions on mutually beneficial co-production and additional opportunities to strengthen the defense industrial bases of both countries,” the US embassy said.

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The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) hailed the proposed sale last November.

It will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the US by helping to strengthen the US-Indian strategic relationship and improve the security of a major defence partner which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia regions, the DSCA said at the time.

“The Government of India has requested to buy one hundred (100) FGM-148 Javelin rounds; one (1) Javelin FGM-148 missile, fly-to-buy; and twenty-five (25) Javelin Lightweight Command Launch Units (LwCLU) or Javelin Block 1 Command Launch Units (CLU),” the DSCA said in a statement. It listed the non-MDE (major defence equipment) items included: Javelin LwCLU or CLU Basic Skills Trainers; missile simulation rounds; battery coolant unit; interactive electronic technical manual; Javelin operator manuals; lifecycle support; physical security inspection; spare parts; system integration and check out; Security Assistance Management Directorate (SAMD) technical assistance; Tactical Aviation and Ground Munitions (TAGM) Project Office technical assistance; tool kits; training; Block 1 CLU refurbishment services; and other related elements of logistics and program support.

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“BIG news! India plans to buy the battle-tested Javelin anti-tank system…this is a great step forward in the U.S.-India defense relationship and opens the door to co-production possibilities. The engagement between our two nations is at record high levels,” Gor wrote on X