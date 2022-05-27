India prepared for monkeypox, says ICMR; WHO rules out mass jabs| 5 points

More than 200 cases of monkeypox have been reported from 20 countries in North America and Europe. The World Health Organisation has described the epidemic as ‘containable’ and proposed creating a stockpile to equitably share limited vaccines and drugs available. India has said it is prepared - in the wake of increasing cases in these countries - and that no infection has been reported in the country so far. The Indian Council of Medical Research said the Centre is keeping a watch on the outbreak. Dr Aparna Mukherjee, an ICMR scientist, has urged people with a travel history to the monkeypox-affected countries, and those showing symptoms like fever and body-ache, to get themselves tested.

Here are the latest developments on the monkeypox virus:

1. ICMR scientist Dr Aparna Mukherjee told news agency ANI monkeypox cases are being detected in non-endemic European countries and the United States but said people should not panic. "We should observe the unusual symptoms like high fever, a lot of lymphadenopathies, large lymph nodes, body ache, rashes, etc, especially those who have travel history from infected countries."

2. The World Health Organization (WHO) has said the priority needs to containing the disease spread in non-endemic nations. The global health body said this can be achieved through quick action. "We think if we put the right measures in place now we can contain it easily," Sylvie Briand, WHO director for Global Infectious Hazard Preparedness said at a technical briefing to member states at the UN health agency's annual assembly.

3. WHO officials have also said there is no need for mass vaccination against the monkeypox virus at present, but targeted vaccination is available for those who have had close contact with infected people.

4. With one of Europe's largest gay pride celebrations right around the corner, Spain's LGBTQ community is worried that the outbreak of monkeypox on the continent could lead to an increase in homophobic sentiment based on misunderstanding of the disease, the Associated Press reported.

5. Finland on Friday confirmed its first case of monkeypox and Canada has reported 10 new infections, bringing its total to 25. The United States has also confirmed nine additional cases in seven states. The total number of infections in the US is up at 11 since the first was discovered on May 18.

(With inputs from agencies)

